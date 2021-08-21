Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 353 ($4.61). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 346 ($4.52), with a volume of 79,080 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market cap of £282.37 million and a PE ratio of 20.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 351.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 17.36 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.28. Bloomsbury Publishing’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In other news, insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 33,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47), for a total value of £114,139.08 ($149,123.44).

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

