Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $825.96

Shares of Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 825.96 ($10.79) and traded as low as GBX 804.06 ($10.51). Blue Prism Group shares last traded at GBX 822 ($10.74), with a volume of 294,004 shares trading hands.

PRSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £795.58 million and a P/E ratio of -16.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 825.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

