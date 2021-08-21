BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 19,794 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,514. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.