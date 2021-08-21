BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $4.95 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.95. 1,470,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,781. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

