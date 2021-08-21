BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

