BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 286,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,709,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.88. 1,568,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,137. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $284.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

