BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,915,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,722. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

