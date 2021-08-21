BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,203,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,817,857. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77.

