BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 274,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,336.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Shares of HEFA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,176 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.54.

