BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,035 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 31,848 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,435,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.75. 416,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

