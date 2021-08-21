BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 742 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.99. 4,135,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,663. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $350.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

