BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 521,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,340,000. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICSH. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,521,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,922.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 595,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 585,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 265,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,025,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,335,000 after purchasing an additional 240,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,651,000.

BATS:ICSH remained flat at $$50.50 on Friday. 351,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.50. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

