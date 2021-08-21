BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,788. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $333.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

