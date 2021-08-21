BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 3,749 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.99. 211,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,108. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.