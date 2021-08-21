Boson Protocol (BOSON) Hits Market Cap of $56.44 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $56.44 million and $4.70 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00002944 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.13 or 0.00492406 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003499 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011183 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $616.82 or 0.01249231 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,831,239 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.