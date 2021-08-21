BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,247 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $25,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.76.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

