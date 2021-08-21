Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $14,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 393.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

