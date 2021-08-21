Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $49.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.