Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.54. The company had a trading volume of 579,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,493. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

In other news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,248 shares of company stock worth $8,052,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

