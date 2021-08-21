Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $827.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce sales of $827.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $790.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $867.77 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $652.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $71.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,448 shares of company stock worth $10,951,072. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,990 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $1,599,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4,020.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 86,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 860.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 62,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

