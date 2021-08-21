Brokerages Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will post $2.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $10.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $12.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Devon Energy by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Devon Energy by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

