Brokerages Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%.

IART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 111,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 567,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

