Brokerages Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Post $0.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Kellogg posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.16. 1,881,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,665 shares of company stock valued at $26,779,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Kellogg by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Kellogg by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.