Brokerages Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

SLB stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,800,000 after buying an additional 1,491,341 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 88.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 40.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 41,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

