Brokerages Anticipate Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will post $63.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the highest is $63.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $238.80 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $323.20 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTCF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.02. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

