Brokerages Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Nine analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Workday posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

WDAY opened at $235.95 on Friday. Workday has a 1-year low of $189.32 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.35.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Workday by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

