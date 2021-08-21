Brokerages Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to announce $159.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.46 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $50.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 219.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $522.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $506.12 million to $549.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $769.98 million, with estimates ranging from $712.33 million to $846.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.93. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth $110,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.