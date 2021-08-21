Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will announce sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.97 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,667,000 after purchasing an additional 195,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,197,000 after purchasing an additional 184,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,711,000 after purchasing an additional 195,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $127.26 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

