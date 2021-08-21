Brokerages Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.29 Million

Analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to post sales of $150.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.98 million and the highest is $151.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $602.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.39 million to $613.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $695.89 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $745.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $19.54 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

