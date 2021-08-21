Brokerages Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. National Fuel Gas posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

Shares of NFG stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.63. 285,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,124. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.