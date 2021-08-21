Brokerages Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce $2.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Nordson posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $230.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.44. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $230.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,375. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,416,000 after buying an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,820 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

