Brokerages Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.40 Million

Analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to post $29.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.90 million and the lowest is $18.90 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $98.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $119.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $158.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $165.72 million, with estimates ranging from $81.26 million to $260.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

RGNX stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.17. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

