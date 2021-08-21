Brokerages Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Post -$1.24 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will report earnings per share of ($1.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.02). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 195.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.11. The stock had a trading volume of 255,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,277. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $59.73 and a one year high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.56.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 439.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 41,571 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,950,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

