Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.14. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Cowen boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.15.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,860 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $134.46 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.