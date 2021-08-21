BSC Station (BSCS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.90 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSC Station has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00134198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00158591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,007.17 or 1.00197783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.49 or 0.00921060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.96 or 0.06530213 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

