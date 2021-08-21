Burency Price Up 34.1% This Week (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Burency coin can now be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Burency has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Burency has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.70 or 0.00827492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00048159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00105559 BTC.

About Burency

Burency is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official website is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

