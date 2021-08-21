Bytecoin Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 16% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $289.06 million and approximately $82,746.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $283.57 or 0.00577210 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.