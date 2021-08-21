C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $88.69. 758,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

