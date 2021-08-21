C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.45% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $55,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.