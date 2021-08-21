Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.28

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.28 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 96.60 ($1.26). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.25), with a volume of 54,151 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.28. The stock has a market cap of £738.35 million and a P/E ratio of 68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 16.82.

Cairn Homes Company Profile (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

