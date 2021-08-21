Callisto Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $164,374.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $23.35 million and $164,374.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.79 or 0.06628448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00139069 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

