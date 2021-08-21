Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. United Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 195,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,428,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,226. The stock has a market cap of $472.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.