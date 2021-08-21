Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.16. 1,136,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.