Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $228.11. 2,655,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

