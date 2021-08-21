Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 2,212 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $230.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

