Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,507 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $304.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

