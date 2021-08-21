Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

CSFFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSFFF opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.36. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

