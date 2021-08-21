Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,191 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.50% of Cardlytics worth $62,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,360,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 160.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,372,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John V. Balen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.11 per share, with a total value of $103,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,380.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,114. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

