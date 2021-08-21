Casper Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $152.37 million and $55.65 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00133086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00159620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,967.17 or 0.99876092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.00 or 0.00921914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.06 or 0.06516825 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,293,005,041 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,758,613 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

