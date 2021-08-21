Castle (CSTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28,575.33

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 36.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 71.8% higher against the dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $28,575.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.13 or 0.00490836 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003517 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011122 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $612.11 or 0.01245970 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

